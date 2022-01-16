1 min read.Updated: 16 Jan 2022, 07:59 PM ISTLivemint
The Forum has been hosting its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and has been deferred till early summer for this year as well
WEF Davos Agenda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday deliver special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, which will be held virtually from 17th January. It will also be addressed by several heads of state including Scott Morrison, Naftali Bennett, Xi Jinping.
The WEF, which has been hosting its annual meeting for 50 years, could not organise its high-profile event last year due to Covid. The event has been deferred till early summer for this year as well.