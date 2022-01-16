Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  WEF's online Davos summit begins Monday; Modi, Xi to deliver special addresses

WEF's online Davos summit begins Monday; Modi, Xi to deliver special addresses

1 min read . 07:59 PM IST Livemint

  • The Forum has been hosting its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and has been deferred till early summer for this year as well

WEF Davos Agenda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday deliver special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, which will be held virtually from 17th January. It will also be addressed by several heads of state including Scott Morrison, Naftali Bennett, Xi Jinping.

The WEF, which has been hosting its annual meeting for 50 years, could not organise its high-profile event last year due to Covid. The event has been deferred till early summer for this year as well.

This would be the second time when the Forum would host 'Davos Agenda' summit online on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting.

The summit will begin with a special address by Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

PM Modi will deliver his special address on Monday evening, which would be followed by the address of United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will deliver a special address on Wednesday. 

Besides, there would be sessions on energy transition, scaling up climate innovation and Latin America outlook.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver their special addresses on the last day. 

There would be special sessions on the global economy, building future preparedness and accelerating a nature-positive economy. 

The listed speakers for these sessions include US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

