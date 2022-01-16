WEF's online Davos summit begins Monday; Modi, Xi to deliver special addresses

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Forum has been hosting its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and has been deferred till early summer for this year as well
WEF Davos Agenda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday deliver special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda, which will be held virtually from 17th January. It will also be addressed by several heads of state including Scott Morrison, Naftali Bennett, Xi Jinping.
The WEF, which has been hosting its annual meeting for 50 years, could not organise its high-profile event last year due to Covid. The event has been deferred till early summer for this year as well.