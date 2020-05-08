The Supreme Court on Friday opened the doors for home delivery of liquor, saying states could consider the option to avoid crowding at shops.

A plea filed by Guruswamy Nataraj had asked the top court to prohibit direct sale of liquor at stores and scrap the home ministry’s 1 May guidelines permitting stand-alone liquor stores to reopen.

While refusing to stop physical sales, a three-judge bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B.R. Gavai said, “We will not pass any order, but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing."

Large crowds at liquor stores have made it impossible to implement the ministry’s guidelines of following social distancing. Following this, Delhi imposed a steep “corona fee" of 70% on the retail price of liquor, while Maharashtra shut stores two days after reopening.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate J. Sai Deepak said the ministry should issue guidelines to states on liquor sale.

Restaurant aggregator Zomato has proposed home delivery of liquor in a letter to the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), Reuters reported on Thursday. Punjab, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have moved to allow home delivery of liquor.

