From Wegovy to Ozempic: Which drugs are really APPROVED for weight loss in India, how costly are they?

Lost 120 kgs in 16 months, 55 kgs in 18 months, 20kgs in XX months and so on...in the era of being 'fit and fine', the remarkable weight loss journey of several TV and film stars has left many wondering: Have they used any weight loss drug?

Actor Ram Kapoor, producers Boney Kapoor and Sajid Nadiadwala, and rapper Badshaah are the latest to join the league.. The reasons they claimed for their weight loss were more or less the same: a balanced diet, discipline, exercise, and making some lifestyle changes.

But their exceptional transformation led to speculation that they used blockbuster drugs like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy. Not just these, but many other anti-obesity drugs have entered the Indian market. Ozempic has not been officially launched in India.

Growing obesity drug market The market for weight-loss drugs in India is experiencing rapid growth. According to research firm Pharmarack, as cited by the Economic Times, the Indian anti-obesity drug market has seen substantial growth, reaching ₹628 crore as of June 2025, a fivefold increase over five years.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and US-based rival Eli Lilly have seen skyrocketing demand for their obesity drugs Wegovy and Zepbound. The market is estimated to grow to $150 billion globally by the early 2030s.

How many anti-obesity drugs are available in India? How much do they cost? Are they really approved for weight loss? And do they help in weight loss? Here's all you need to know:

List of anti-obesity drugs available Six weight-loss drugs have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for long-term use:

Bupropion-naltrexone (Contrave) Liraglutide (Saxenda) Orlistat (Xenical, Alli) Phentermine-topiramate (Qsymia) Semaglutide (Wegovy) Setmelanotide (Imcivree) Tirzepatide (Zepbound) There are many drugs that are have not been licensed for the treatment of obesity.

Which weight-loss drugs are available in India? Tirzepatide: According to a reasearch paper in the International Journal of Life Sciences, Biotechnology and Pharma Research, Tirzepatide was approved by the Central Drug Standard Control in India recently in June 2024.

Oral Semaglutide: According to Medanta, Oral Semaglutide is approved and available in India for use in type-2 diabetes and obesity only.

Wegovy: Another injectable semaglutide Wegovy has been approved for weight loss in case of obesity without type-2 diabetes, and is available in India. It wa launched in India on June 24.

Ozempic: Injectable semaglutide Ozempic is "not approved or available in India."

Mounjaro: India's drug regulator has approved the launch Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug, Mounjaro, Reuters reported on June 26, 2025.

Cost of weight loss grugs in India 1. Mounjaro and Zepbound It's once-weekly injectable featuring tirzepatide. Mounjaro's active ingredient, tirzepatide, has captured 8 percent of the market in India, Pharmarack said.

Is Mounjaro approved for weight loss? No, Mounjaro isn't approved by the US FDA directly. However, its active ingredient, tripeptide, is approved for weight loss under the brand name Zepbound.

But, in India, Mounjaro KwikPen has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for six dose strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg, the company was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Cost in India: The drug is priced at ₹3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial and ₹4,375 for a 5 mg vial, the Hindu reported. Mounjaro, usually taken once a week, would then cost between ₹14,000 and ₹17,500 per month, depending on the dosage recommended by the doctor.

The average monthly price of Mounjaro in the US. is about $1,000 to $1,200 (approximately ₹86,000 to ₹1 lakh).

2. Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus Rybelsus is used for diabetes treatment. It was introduced in India in 2022 as an oral drug and is hailed as a breakthrough in Type 2 diabetes treatment. Rybelsus contains the active substance semaglutide.

Has Rybelsus been approved for weight loss? No. It has not been approved for weight loss. But the company claims it may help one lose some weight. "While many people in medical studies lost weight, some did gain weight," the company's website claimed.

Cost in India: Rybelsus is available as tablets (3, 7 and 14 mg) and can only be obtained with a prescription. The monthly cost comes to approximately ₹10,000, Business Standard reported.

3. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Wegovy's active ingredient is semaglutide, and it dominates the market with a two-thirds share in India.

Is Wegovy approved for weight loss? Yes, Wegovy is FDA-approved for weight loss, but only if you are above a certain weight. This once-weekly injectable weight loss treatment exclusively for chronic weight management is available in five strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg.

The FDA says Wegovy is approved to "reduce excess weight and maintain weight reduction long term in certain adults with obesity or overweight and certain children with obesity, for use in addition to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity."

COST: The cost of Wegovy in India ranges from ₹17,345 to ₹26,015 per month, depending on the dosage.

-0.25 mg to 1 mg doses: ₹17,345/month

-1.75 mg dose: ₹24,280/month

-2.4 mg dose: ₹26,050/month

This translates to roughly ₹4,366 per injection for the highest dose, as per 1mg.com.

India to get new and cheaper weight-loss drugs? Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Lupin and Cipla, have been racing to produce cheaper versions of Wegovy when semaglutide goes off patent in 2026.

Semaglutide's patent is expected to expire in several countries next year, including in India in March. Semaglutide is the active ingredient of blockbuster drugs Wegovy and diabetes medicine Ozempic.

Novo Nordisk, which says it controls about 70% of the global market for these drugs, will lose exclusivity in many markets from 2026, with patents in India expiring around April of next year. That patent expiration does not include the US, Europe or Japan.

There are several local and international drugmakers eyeing the Indian market. They are:

Novo Nordisk Eli Lilly Sun Pharma Biocon Zydus Lifesciences Cipla Dr. Reddy's Lupin Natco, Mankind Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma Dr Reddy's, which aims to launch a cheaper copycat version of Wegovy in 87 countries next year, says its strategy is to target countries where Novo Nordisk does not hold patents for semaglutide.

Dr Reddy's initially plans to launch the generic version of semaglutide in Canada, India, Brazil, Turkey and other emerging markets, subject to patent expiry, Israeli was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Biopharmaceutical company Biocon also plans to submit a request for approval to India's drug regulator by the end of 2026 and potentially launch in 2027 through a partner, CEO Siddharth Mittal told Reuters in an email interview.

Are these anti-obesity drugs safe? There are 'Prescription Medications' and 'off-label' medications which used in a way that’s different from what the FDA has approved.

“Off-label” medication can be a: “a drug approved for treating a different medical problem; two or more drugs at the same time; a drug for a longer time period than approved by the FDA,” as stated by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

It says weight management medications aren’t for everyone with a high Body Mass Index (BMI). Obesity is defined as having a BMI of 30 or greater.

It has been warned that while some anti-obesity drugs can be effective for weight loss, they may also carry potential risks and side effects, and their long-term safety is still being evaluated.

A research paper published in September 2024 says that the effectiveness of Tirzepatide (used in Mounjaro) in reducing weight was superior to other drugs. “But mild to moderate Gastrointestinal symptoms were present which were dose dependant and subsequently subsided,” it said.

"Rarely, serious side effects can happen. That's why it's important to ask your health care provider about all treatment choices," Mayo Clinic says.

"These drugs aren't for everyone," Mayo Clinic says. It advises one must not take prescription weight-loss drugs if you're trying to get pregnant, are pregnant or are breastfeeding.

Besides, weight-loss drugs can be expensive and aren't always paid for by insurance.

Common side-effects include: 1. Nausea, vomiting would be the most common side effects of Semaglutide in clinical practice.

2. Loose motions are rare, but are a common reason for not being able to tolerate the drug.

3. Headache not responding to conventional pain medicines.

Obesity in India The incidence of obesity and diabetes is rising in India, which ranks among the worst three globally for high obesity rates, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet.