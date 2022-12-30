Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Welcome 2023: List of places in Noida to celebrate the New Year

Welcome 2023: List of places in Noida to celebrate the New Year

2 min read . 11:10 AM ISTLivemint
Representational Pic

  • Here is a list of some places where people in Noida can celebrate while welcoming 2023.

As the year 2022 comes to an end, people across the world including those living in Noida and in nearby areas will like to welcome the New Year 2023 with fun and festivities to thank the ending year on a good note and also hoping that the 2023 also start with good and festive vibes.

Let's take a look at the list of places where people can visit and celebrate the ringing of thenew year on a good note.

New Year's eve party 2023 @ SMAAASH, NOIDA

Smaaash will organise a new year eve party for the year 2023 with Smaaashing New Year Party. People can book thier tickets from Paytm online and also entry of kids below five years is free. Location of the event: SMAAASH

Location: A501, B504, 4th Floor, Dlf Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida

Instructions to be followed

People need to carry a valid ID proof along with you.

No refunds on purchased ticket will be provided in case of rescheduling of events

People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Organizers hold the right to deny late entry to the event.

Imperfecto Ruin Pub - Noida

Location: 5th Floor, Wave City Center, Sector 32, Noida

31 Dec 2022, 8 pm – 1 Jan 2023, 12 am

Instructions

People need to carry a valid ID proof along with them.

No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.

Security procedures, including frisking remain the right of the management.

People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Organizers hold the right to deny late entry to the event.

SkymarkOne Sector 98

Location: Sector 98, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

People willing to welcome New Year on a rooftop party can go to SkymarkOne which will be hosting the New Year party Noida`s most Luxurious Rooftop High Energy Bar, Limitless Luxe.

Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, an IHG Hotel

Surajpur, Chowk, Institutional Green, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

New Year Celebration @Crowne Plaza Greater Noida @ 16999 All Inclusive for Two with below inclusions:-

Stay in Standard Room Category

Exquisite Global Cuisine

Premium Beverages

Live Band Performance

DJ and Kids Area and Much More

Lord of the Drinks Noida

Location: 1st Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Plot no. A - 2, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

People must carry a valid ID proof along with you.

No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.

Security procedures, including frisking remain the right of the management.

People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Noida Pub Exchange

A501, B504, 4th Floor, DLF Mall of India, Mall Road, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

#3BROS Restaurant & Party Hall

Plot H1A/19, Near, Electronic City Metro Sta Rd, above Dominos, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

