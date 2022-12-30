Welcome 2023: List of places in Noida to celebrate the New Year

Welcome 2023: List of places in Noida to celebrate the New Year2 min read . 11:10 AM IST
- Here is a list of some places where people in Noida can celebrate while welcoming 2023.
As the year 2022 comes to an end, people across the world including those living in Noida and in nearby areas will like to welcome the New Year 2023 with fun and festivities to thank the ending year on a good note and also hoping that the 2023 also start with good and festive vibes.
Let's take a look at the list of places where people can visit and celebrate the ringing of thenew year on a good note.
New Year's eve party 2023 @ SMAAASH, NOIDA
Smaaash will organise a new year eve party for the year 2023 with Smaaashing New Year Party. People can book thier tickets from Paytm online and also entry of kids below five years is free. Location of the event: SMAAASH
Location: A501, B504, 4th Floor, Dlf Mall Of India, Sector 18, Noida
Instructions to be followed
People need to carry a valid ID proof along with you.
No refunds on purchased ticket will be provided in case of rescheduling of events
People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.
Organizers hold the right to deny late entry to the event.
Imperfecto Ruin Pub - Noida
Location: 5th Floor, Wave City Center, Sector 32, Noida
31 Dec 2022, 8 pm – 1 Jan 2023, 12 am
Instructions
People need to carry a valid ID proof along with them.
No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.
Security procedures, including frisking remain the right of the management.
People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.
Organizers hold the right to deny late entry to the event.
SkymarkOne Sector 98
Location: Sector 98, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
People willing to welcome New Year on a rooftop party can go to SkymarkOne which will be hosting the New Year party Noida`s most Luxurious Rooftop High Energy Bar, Limitless Luxe.
Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, an IHG Hotel
Surajpur, Chowk, Institutional Green, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
New Year Celebration @Crowne Plaza Greater Noida @ ₹16999 All Inclusive for Two with below inclusions:-
Stay in Standard Room Category
Exquisite Global Cuisine
Premium Beverages
Live Band Performance
DJ and Kids Area and Much More
Lord of the Drinks Noida
Location: 1st Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Plot no. A - 2, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
People must carry a valid ID proof along with you.
No refunds on purchased ticket are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.
Security procedures, including frisking remain the right of the management.
People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.
Noida Pub Exchange
A501, B504, 4th Floor, DLF Mall of India, Mall Road, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
#3BROS Restaurant & Party Hall
Plot H1A/19, Near, Electronic City Metro Sta Rd, above Dominos, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
