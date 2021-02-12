Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Welcome de-escalation': US on India-China troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh
First Indian Army's tank disengaging during the ongoing disengagement process in Ladakh. (ANI Photo)

'Welcome de-escalation': US on India-China troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh

2 min read . 12:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The US said that it would continue to monitor the situation closely as both India and China need to work toward a peaceful resolution

Day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Lok Sabha on the 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh', the United States has welcomed the ongoing efforts by India and China to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The US said that it would continue to monitor the situation closely as both India and China need to work toward a peaceful resolution.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Congressman Michael McCaul, lead Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also welcomed the disengagement of troops.

“It’s heartening to see India stand strong in defending its sovereignty," he said in a tweet.

“The (Chinese Communist Party) CCP’s constant territorial aggression, from the East and South China Seas to the waters of the Mekong, to the Himalayas, has no place in the 21st century," McCaul added.

Earlier on Thursday, Singh had announced in the Parliament that both sides have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

Singh, who had made a statement in Rajya Sabha yesterday, said India has not lost anything in the talks.

"I want to assure this House that in these talks we have not conceded anything. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," Singh said.

“We’re closely following reports of initial troop disengagement. We welcome the ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation," a State Department spokesperson told news agency PTI.

“We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation closely as both sides work toward a peaceful resolution," the spokesperson said while responding to a question on China and India pulling back their troops from eastern Ladakh.

India and China had rushed a large number of battle tanks, armoured vehicles and heavy equipment to the treacherous and high-altitude areas of the eastern Ladakh region after tension escalated following a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June last.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

China is yet to disclose the number of its soldiers killed and injured in the clash though it officially admitted to have suffered casualties. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

With agency inputs

