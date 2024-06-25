Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work: Gender-Neutral Washrooms and Mental Healthcare at the Forefront of Inclusivity For Flipkart

In celebration of Pride Month, Shine launched ‘Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work’ campaign. In the second episode, Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR, discusses Flipkart's journey in creating an inclusive workplace with initiatives like FlexBen for LGBTQ+ health benefits and period leave policies.

First Published02:17 PM IST
Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR at Flipkart, spoke to Shine about Flipkart's commitment to inclusivity at work.
Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR at Flipkart, spoke to Shine about Flipkart’s commitment to inclusivity at work. (PTI)

As the whole world is celebrating Pride Month, Shine also decided to launch a campaign called ‘Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work’. In this series, we'll highlight the crucial role of building inclusive workplaces where every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels appreciated, heard, and supported.

We got the chance to speak with Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR at Flipkart. With nearly three decades of experience in the HR domain, Janardhanan has worked with startups, mid-sized companies, and large multinationals, playing a pivotal role in their growth. He is also an award-winning thinker, author, educationist, and coach who enjoys giving back to the HR and student communities as a speaker, certified executive coach, and mentor for early-stage tech startup founders. Here, he shares Flipkart’s journey towards creating a more inclusive workplace.

“At Flipkart, people remain at the heart of everything we do. We consciously work towards creating an inclusive and progressive work environment. It’s a very people-centric organisation. Whatever policies and programmes we run revolve around this space,” Janardhanan emphasizes.

Watch the video here

Flipkart’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in several pioneering initiatives. One notable program is the FlexBen program, a health and insurance benefits plan designed with LGBTQ+ employees and their families in mind. Additionally, the company introduced a period leave policy that grants women and transgender employees one-day auto-approved leave.

