Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work: Gender-Neutral Washrooms and Mental Healthcare at the Forefront of Inclusivity For Flipkart

As the whole world is celebrating Pride Month, Shine also decided to launch a campaign called ‘Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work’. In this series, we'll highlight the crucial role of building inclusive workplaces where every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels appreciated, heard, and supported.

We got the chance to speak with Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR at Flipkart. With nearly three decades of experience in the HR domain, Janardhanan has worked with startups, mid-sized companies, and large multinationals, playing a pivotal role in their growth. He is also an award-winning thinker, author, educationist, and coach who enjoys giving back to the HR and student communities as a speaker, certified executive coach, and mentor for early-stage tech startup founders. Here, he shares Flipkart’s journey towards creating a more inclusive workplace.

“At Flipkart, people remain at the heart of everything we do. We consciously work towards creating an inclusive and progressive work environment. It’s a very people-centric organisation. Whatever policies and programmes we run revolve around this space,” Janardhanan emphasizes.

Watch the video here