In celebration of Pride Month, Shine launched ‘Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work’ campaign. In the second episode, Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR, discusses Flipkart's journey in creating an inclusive workplace with initiatives like FlexBen for LGBTQ+ health benefits and period leave policies.

As the whole world is celebrating Pride Month, Shine also decided to launch a campaign called ‘Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work’. In this series, we'll highlight the crucial role of building inclusive workplaces where every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels appreciated, heard, and supported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We got the chance to speak with Varadharaju Janardhanan, Vice President, HR at Flipkart. With nearly three decades of experience in the HR domain, Janardhanan has worked with startups, mid-sized companies, and large multinationals, playing a pivotal role in their growth. He is also an award-winning thinker, author, educationist, and coach who enjoys giving back to the HR and student communities as a speaker, certified executive coach, and mentor for early-stage tech startup founders. Here, he shares Flipkart’s journey towards creating a more inclusive workplace.

“At Flipkart, people remain at the heart of everything we do. We consciously work towards creating an inclusive and progressive work environment. It’s a very people-centric organisation. Whatever policies and programmes we run revolve around this space," Janardhanan emphasizes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch the video here

Flipkart’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in several pioneering initiatives. One notable program is the FlexBen program, a health and insurance benefits plan designed with LGBTQ+ employees and their families in mind. Additionally, the company introduced a period leave policy that grants women and transgender employees one-day auto-approved leave.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!