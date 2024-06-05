Welcome LGBTQ+ at work: Shattering the rainbow ceiling with ACG World’s Nikita Panchal
The article highlights Nikita Panchal, VP and Global Talent Head at ACG World, and the strategies her organization is using to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and equity in the workplace
In the corporate landscape, diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords, but true equity remains an uphill battle, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. However, trailblazers like Nikita Panchal, Global Talent Head at ACG World, are paving the way for lasting change. In the first episode of Shine’s campaign "Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work," Panchal laid out her organisation's strategies for fostering a truly inclusive environment.