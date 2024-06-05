In the corporate landscape, diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords, but true equity remains an uphill battle, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. However, trailblazers like Nikita Panchal, Global Talent Head at ACG World, are paving the way for lasting change. In the first episode of Shine’s campaign "Welcome LGBTQ+ at Work," Panchal laid out her organisation's strategies for fostering a truly inclusive environment.

When asked about ACG World's initiatives, Panchal explained, "Our D&I wing is called Spectrum. Spectrum as the name suggests, reflects, or represents there is space for everyone." This ethos extends beyond mere representation, aiming to cultivate “an organization that has that awareness where everybody feels represented, everybody has a sense of inclusion, and also a moment of respect in working with the organization."

While strides have been made, Panchal acknowledged the journey is ongoing. “We are also taking smaller steps in looking at and focusing on the area of LGBTQ+, and most of it is building awareness and helping people to know what it stands for, what it means, and what it takes to become a part of it either as an ally or feel comfortable to share my identity and how do I create an organization which has a psychological safety."

