‘Welcome to CBI, nothing will come out’: Kejriwal as CBI raids Sisodia residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confidently welcomed the federal agency and assured complete cooperation with the inspection and proceedings.
Hours after the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in the national capital on Friday morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confidently welcomed the federal agency and assured complete cooperation with the inspection and proceedings.
In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said that the federal agencies had conducted search operations at Delhi ministers' residences earlier also and nothing came out of it, hence, they will not find anything this time too.
“The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia's picture was printed on the front page of America's largest newspaper NYT, Centre sent CBI at Manish's house on the same day. Welcome to CBI. We will cooperate. There have been many raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. still nothing will come out," AAP chief tweeted in Hindi.
“Whole world is discussing Delhi's education and health model. They want to stop us, that is why the raids and arrests on Delhi's health and education ministers are taking place. Whoever tried to do good work in past 75 years was stopped. That's why India was left behind. We will not let Delhi's good works stop," he added.
Earlier today, the CBI sleuths conducted raids at over 10 locations including the residence of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, according to officials. Sisodia gave this information on his official Twitter handle.
“CBI has come. He is welcome. We are extremely honest. Making the future of millions of children. We will cooperate and truth will be revealed," he tweeted.
A CBI inquiry was recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.