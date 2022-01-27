OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  'Welcome to future': Air India's new cockpit crew welcome announcement
Listen to this article

Air India has issued a new circular for cockpit crew welcome announcement. "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India," the circular said.

Earlier, in his first communique to Air India's employees after taking over the debt-laden carrier, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said he is "convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead."

"Our journey towards it starts now. Welcome. And welcome back," Chandrasekaran said in a letter addressed to "members of the Air India family".

The government officially handed over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday after nearly 69 years. Following a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for 18,000 crore.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout