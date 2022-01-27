'Welcome to future': Air India's new cockpit crew welcome announcement

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Air India has issued a new circular for cockpit crew welcome announcement. "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India," the circular said.

Earlier, in his first communique to Air India's employees after taking over the debt-laden carrier, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said he is "convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead."

"Our journey towards it starts now. Welcome. And welcome back," Chandrasekaran said in a letter addressed to "members of the Air India family".

The government officially handed over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday after nearly 69 years. Following a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for ₹18,000 crore.

