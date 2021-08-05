Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra wished to former US President Barack Obama on his birthday on Thursday.

Sharing a throwback photo with the 60-year-old leader, Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaen (Wishing you a very happy birthday) @BarackObama Rarely do global leaders enjoy such enduring approval beyond their tenure in power".

Further, Mahindra said that he would continue to treasure his rare, perhaps the only picture with the former US President, and added, "Happy Birthday & welcome to the 60+ young at heart club".

Recently, Mahindra praised Obama's autobiography 'A Promised Lnad' on Twitter. The Mahindra Group Chairman wrote, "Never thought I’d describe an autobiography as a page-turner, filled with nail-biting suspense. But I guess the life of an American President WOULD have more twists & turns than a Netflix thriller. Read this for an example of the prudent & judicious exercise of enormous power".

'A Promised Land' was originally published on 17 November 2020.

This year, Obama scaled back plans for a big 60th birthday party, paring down a guest list of the rich and famous numbering in the hundreds due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Among the expected guest on the list include George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Obama's birthday is to be held outdoors at an oceanside estate in full compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, with all guests needing to be vaccinated and tested negative for the virus.

