External affairs minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament on Monday that the welfare of students studying abroad has been a 'particular reason' of concern in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The welfare of students studying abroad has also been of particular concern for all of us. Across the world, our embassies have been given instructions to reach out to them, monitor their situation and assist their return, where required," said Jaishankar in Lok Sabha today.

He also added, "As with workers and professionals, the focus has now shifted to their going back to universities." Some countries have been more open in this regard than others, obviously reflecting their particular COVID challenge.

Earlier today, Jaishankar said the government is fully cognizant of the employment concerns of people working abroad and expects that the Gulf countries will be helpful in facilitating early return of those who were compelled to come back to India due to COVID-19.

Just as the government led the way for an economic recovery at home, untiring efforts are being made to renew the livelihoods of Indians abroad, the minister said in a statement in Lok Sabha.

The Gulf region has been the focal point of this endeavour, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in recent months, engaged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman.

The minister said he has travelled to the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman to discuss with their governments the welfare of Indians there, and added that he has been in regular touch with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

"From our recent interactions, we have reasons to expect that partner governments in the Gulf will be helpful in facilitating the early return of many who were compelled to go back because of the pandemic," Jaishankar said.





