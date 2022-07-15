Welfare schemes’ data to enrich Ayushman Bharat2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 10:38 PM IST
The government also plans to launch Aapke Dwar Ayushman campaign 2.0 across the country.
In a first, the Union government plans to leverage the database of beneficiaries of its marquee schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and National Food Security Act to further expand the beneficiary database under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the world’s largest health assurance scheme.