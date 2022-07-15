Welfare schemes’ data to enrich Ayushman Bharat

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme has gained traction with over 180 million eligible beneficiaries who have been registered and provided with free of cost Ayushman cards while over 33.92 million beneficiaries have received free treatment so far. “The existing SECC (Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011) database is old due to which we are unable to trace all eligible beneficiaries. So, we are now collaborating with other Central government welfare schemes such as Ujjwala Schemes, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and NFSA etc to identify and verify eligible beneficiaries under PM-JAY," said the official.