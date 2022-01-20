‘We’ll be expanding': Health secy on vaccination for kids below 15 yrs. Read

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in India, said India will expand the vaccination to the children below the 15 years of age group. He said the government will take the decision based on scientific evidence.

"As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take decision on the basis of scientific data," he added.

Sharing data on vaccination of children between 15-18 years of age, Bhushan said till now, 52 per cent children in the 15-18 age group in the country vaccinated.

Speaking about the Covid situation in India, he said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are still among the 'states of concern'. He added the Centre has sent special health teams to these states, which are continuously reviewing the situation.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the top 10 states in terms of active cases, he said.

As per Bhushan, India's Covid-19 tally was 3,17,532 new cases as of January 20, while the country reported 380 deaths and 19,24,051 active cases. The proportion of fully vaccinated people stands at 72 per cent, he said.

With ANI inputs

