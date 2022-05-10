Well done India!: Over 87% of country's adult population fully vaccinated now

Well done India!: Over 87% of country's adult population fully vaccinated now1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today that over 87 per cent of the country's adult population is fully vaccinated now
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today that over 87 per cent of the country's adult population has received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
“With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath & Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 87% of its adult population. Well done India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated," Mandaviya tweeted.
Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 190.50 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed today.
“India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crore (1,90,50,86,706) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions," the ministry said.
Under the COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years, which began on March 16, over 3.06 crore (3,06,99,031) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the health ministry added.
India witnessed a drop in the tally of daily COVID-19 cases today. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country reported 2,288 new covid infections in the last 24 hours. With this, active COVID cases in the country stand at 19,637, constituting 0.05 per cent of India's total positive cases.
