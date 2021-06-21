Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 'record-breaking' vaccination count as the revised guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination came into effect on Monday.

The prime minister congratulated those who got vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and also lauded front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine.

"Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!," PM Modi wrote a tweet.

Well done India! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) vaccine doses were administered across the country till the evening as Centre's 'Revised Guidelines for Covid Vaccination' kickstarted today.

"More than 80 lakh doses of anti-COVID vaccine have been administered so far, on day one of the implementation of 'Revised Guidelines for COVID Vaccination' today," the union health ministry said.

It is the highest number of doses administered in a day since the vaccination drive started on January 16. The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1. India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage is now nearly 28.7 crore.

Under the revised guidelines, all adults above 18 years of age will be provided free Covid vaccines across the states.

The Centre will now procure 75% of the vaccines. It had earlier allowed states and private hospitals to procure 50% of the vaccines following demands for decentralisation of the process.

However, after several states complained of problems including funding, Prime Minister Modi announced the revision of the vaccine guidelines on June 8.

In order to incentivise production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals. This would be restricted to 25%of their monthly production, the new guidelines stated.

Within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, states and UTs may decide their own prioritisation factoring in the vaccine supply schedule, the revised guidelines issued by the health ministry stated.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi appealed to people to get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country, he said in a message posted on Twitter.

India is absolutely committed to strengthening its fight against Covid-19 with people's participation, he said, and shared infographics which reiterated that the vaccines are safe and urged people to ignore rumours.

While vaccines were so far free for people above 45 years of age, the facility has now been extended to everyone above 18 years.

