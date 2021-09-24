Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has been heaping praise on Indore's sustainable development project on Twitter. However, the industrialist expressed regret as he missed the city's success story earlier. Anand Mahindra said that to win the battle sustainably, one needs to highlight and celebrate stories like Indore's accomplishments.

In a tweet, Mahindra shared a news article that said that Indore was India's first 'water plus' city. The Indore Municipal Corporation tapped 1,746 public and 5,624 domestic sewer outfalls in 25 small and big nullahs) which also freed the city's Kanh and Saraswati rivers from sewer lines in August this year.

Indore civic commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that seven sewerage treatment plants were constructed in the city and about 110 million litres per day (MLD) treated water from them is being used. “According to the guidelines of Water Plus Protocol, 147 special types of urinals were constructed in the city. Besides, the work of cleaning ponds, wells, and all water bodies has also been done," she added.

As a result, Mahindra wrote, " We focus mainly on the forecasts of environmental gloom and doom. If we are to win the battle for sustainability then we must also celebrate all success stories—no matter how large or small… Well done Indore!".

In the past, as well, Mahindra has praised Indore for holding India's cleanest city tag for four consecutive years. Last year, Mahindra recounted the days when Indore was ‘unattractive and dirty’. He wrote, "Decades ago, I met my wife while I was making a student film in Indore. The city was then unattractive and dirty".

He added that that the current condition of the city is no less than a miracle. "The city’s transformation is miraculous and proves that ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way!’ More power to you, Indore; You’re my #MondayMotivaton," Mahindra said in a tweet last year.

Anand Mahindra, who has 8.5 million followers on Twitter, is very active on the social media site. He keeps tweeting about the news making the headlines.

