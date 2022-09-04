'Well known doctor was driving...': Cops on Cyrus Mistry's death

'Well known doctor was driving...': Cops on Cyrus Mistry's death2 min read . 10:08 PM IST
An eminent gynaecologist was behind the wheel when the Mercedes carrying 4 passengers crashed in the divider at Palghar killing two, including Cyrus Mistry
Former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry, was killed on Sunday when his luxury car hit a road divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district, about 120 kilometres from Mumbai. Police informed that he was accompanied by 3 other passengers including an eminent gynaecologist who was behind the wheel.
Police informed that besides Mistry, renowned Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and Darius's brother Jehangir Pandole were travelling in the car.
They had visited the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada in the morning which is first of the eight fire temples of the Zoroastrian religion in the country.
At the time of accident, Dr Pandole is believed to have been behind the wheel. Along with Mistry, Jehangir also died in the accident that took place on a bridge on the Surya river.
Dr Pandole and Darius are undergoing treatment at a hospital at Vapi where they are reported to be out of danger.
Darius Pandole is the MD and CEO of Financial Private Equity. The car was registered in the name of JM Financial.
Palghar Police sources said prima facie it looks like the car driver lost control. As per recollection of events by an eyewitness, "“A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider."
Mortal remains of Mistry are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police.
The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel, “We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the inured persons. In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead."
“The accident took place around 3.15pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident," PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
Mistry although a low-profile industrialist, had made news for first being chosen as the chairman of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate at a young age and then being ousted from the position four years later in a boardroom coup in 2016.
After being ousted from the post Mistry was also in the middle of a long-drawn-out legal tussle on which India's top court eventually ruled in Tata Group's favour.
