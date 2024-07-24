‘We’ll locate missing sailor soon’: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on damaged INS Brahmaputra, detailed probe ordered

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Tuesday expressed concern over the missing sailor and said that the damaged ship will be repaired soon

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilted to one side after fire damages. (ANI)
Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilted to one side after fire damages. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan expressed concern over the accident involving the INS Brahmaputra warship and said that a search operation is underway to locate the Indian Navy sailor who went missing after the fire. The warship is resting on one side in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard after a fire incident occurred on board on Sunday night.

While elucidating on the accident, Swaminathan said that the missing sailor was visible when he was trying to come out of the ship and swim ashore, but later, other personnel weren't able to trace him.

"It is a sad incident, but the navy will inquire into what happened, and whatever corrective measures need to be taken will certainly be taken. The ship had a fire, like all of you know, and in fighting the fire, a lot of water was used. Perhaps because of that, some of the stability of the ship may have gotten upset, so the ship just tilted to one side and is resting on the jetty," he said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the damage caused to the ship due to the accident, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said that the ship can be very well made “upright and the water can be pumped out to reset the ship as soon as possible.”

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘We’ll locate missing sailor soon’: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on damaged INS Brahmaputra, detailed probe ordered

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC

    502.50
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.45 (2.12%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.45
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.95 (0.32%)

    Tata Steel

    160.50
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.45 (0.28%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.00
    09:50 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    -3.45 (-1.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables

    559.60
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    41.35 (7.98%)

    Quess Corp

    696.00
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    50.45 (7.82%)

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    595.25
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.4 (7.67%)

    Avanti Feeds

    683.55
    09:44 AM | 24 JUL 2024
    38.55 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue