Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Tuesday expressed concern over the missing sailor and said that the damaged ship will be repaired soon

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan expressed concern over the accident involving the INS Brahmaputra warship and said that a search operation is underway to locate the Indian Navy sailor who went missing after the fire. The warship is resting on one side in Mumbai's Naval Dockyard after a fire incident occurred on board on Sunday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While elucidating on the accident, Swaminathan said that the missing sailor was visible when he was trying to come out of the ship and swim ashore, but later, other personnel weren't able to trace him.

"It is a sad incident, but the navy will inquire into what happened, and whatever corrective measures need to be taken will certainly be taken. The ship had a fire, like all of you know, and in fighting the fire, a lot of water was used. Perhaps because of that, some of the stability of the ship may have gotten upset, so the ship just tilted to one side and is resting on the jetty," he said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the damage caused to the ship due to the accident, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said that the ship can be very well made “upright and the water can be pumped out to reset the ship as soon as possible."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

