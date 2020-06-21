"These scriptures clearly state that Shree Shree Jagannatha Mahaprabhu (also referred to in the scriptures as Shree Purushottama) is the Supreme Lord. He is not an Avatara but the Avatari and the Shree Jagannath Dham is His Eternal Abode on this planet earth," Gajapati Maharaja, who is also the Chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee said in the letter to the chief minister.