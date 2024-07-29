‘Well Reasoned Judgment’: SC dismisses ED’s plea challenging HC bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed the Enforcement Directorate(ED)’s plea challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The court termed the order passed by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28, to be a “well reasoned order,” reported legal news website Live Law.

The top court clarified that the observations made by the HC granting bail will not influence the trial judge at the stage of trial or any other proceedings. Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan heard the matter, and opined that that the High Court's judgment - which entered a prima facie finding that Soren was not guilty of money laundering -was "very well reasoned," the report mentioned.

Representing the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju had objected to the High Court disbelieving statements of the witnesses recorded by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In response, Justice Gavai noted that there were valid reasons for disregarding the statements.

What the Supreme Court said In addition to Justice Gavai’s response, Justice Vishwanathan also said that ED’s plea challenging the high court’s bail grant to Hemant Soren, lacked “nexus with the original entrant,” reported Live Law. He observed that the mutations were “done for some Raj Kumar Pahawan.”

“Except for saying that some visits to the property were made, what is there?" Justice Viswanathan said, mentioned the report.

While the ASG wanted to argue further, Justice Gavai mentioned that the apex court was not willing to observe anything anymore. He also cautioned the ASG, stating that if the matter was taken any further, “you(ASG) might be in difficulty.”