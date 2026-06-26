'We'll send you resignation letter, put thumbprint on it': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke's gift for Dharmendra Pradhan's birthday

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in this year's NEET-UG exam entered its seventh day on Friday, coinciding with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's birthday. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he had a gift for Pradhan, noting that they would send him a resignation letter and he only needed to put his thumbprint on it.

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In the video, Dipke writes on a whiteboard, “Happy Birthday, Pradhan. Please resign”, while supporters sing the birthday song in the background.

“A very happy birthday to you, Dharmendra Pradhan. Do us a favour and resign," he stated.

Dipke added, “As a gift hum aapko resignation letter bhejte hai aap bas angutha laga dijiye" ("as a gift, we'll send you a resignation letter—you just need to put your thumbprint on it”).

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Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike warning Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday said he would begin an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar from June 28 if the government fails to respond to demands over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk stated he would wait until June 27 for the government's response and would launch the fast the next day if no satisfactory action was taken on the issue raised by the CJP.

Referring to his recent trip to Geneva, Wangchuk said he had previously told supporters that he would assess the status of their demands after returning from Switzerland.

Wangchuk said his campaign focuses on two main demands: accountability in the education sector and greater responsibility on issues concerning Ladakh's environment, culture and the well-being of its people.

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He stressed that citizens should have a say in decisions related to education, while the people of Ladakh must be consulted on matters involving environmental conservation and the protection of their cultural identity.

Wangchuk also called on the government to take responsibility and respond to concerns raised on both issues.

"If I do not receive a response on either of these issues by Saturday, I will sit on a hunger strike with all of you," Wangchuk mentioned in the video message.

'You called farmers and doctors terrorists. Who is left?': Dipke Meanwhile, Dipke on Wednesday alleged that officials refused to share the order authorising the blocking of the group's social media accounts during a review meeting, saying the document was confidential.

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Dipke, who appeared before a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) committee on Wednesday over the withholding of the group's X account, said no explanation was provided for the action.

Questioning the claim of confidentiality, he stated, "Everything is confidential; you should have kept the NEET paper confidential as well. Why did that leak? These suicides would not have happened."

He further alleged that the accounts were blocked to silence the group and claimed officials told them the accounts were being followed by users in Pakistan. His comments follows Pradhan describing them as the “B-team of terrorists”.

Dipke questioned the remarks made against the group, saying, "Are we asking for votes? We are asking for justice. We are taxpayers, our parents are taxpayers, and you call us terrorists. Are you not ashamed?"

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He also criticised the government's response, adding, "You called farmers and doctors terrorists. Who is left?"

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "PM cannot take a resignation and claims to have stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. Can he stop paper leaks?"

He further alleged that those responsible for the student suicides must be held accountable, saying, “Who is responsible for the suicides? It is Dharmendra Pradhan."

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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