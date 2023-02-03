Well, within limit…: Nirmala Sitharaman on LIC, SBI exposure in Adani group firms
Both SBI and LIC have issued detailed statements. And the CMDhimself come out and explained how they are not overexposed or whatever they said, Sitharaman explained
Amid the Adani group crisis, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended India's financial sector stating that it is ‘very well regulated’ and referring to the recent controversy around the Indian conglomerate she added, ‘one instance, no matter how much it is talked about globally, is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets have been governed’. Commenting on the SBI and the LIC getting tangled in the controversy, the finance minister said their exposure to Adani Group stocks is very well within the permitted limits.
