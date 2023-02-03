Well, within limit…: Nirmala Sitharaman on LIC, SBI exposure in Adani group firms

On the Budget date, despite all the chaos around the Adani crisis, the markets had gone up. Speaking on this, the finance minister said, "The Budget has covered all the sections of society. The details took a long time in the preparation for the Budget. I am glad if it's received very well and now it motivates me to now better implement it down to the very last person. The immediate impact of the Budget on the market and subsequent to let's say for whatever reason it traded back.... I think in the next few days the Budget's impact will still continue to hold the markets high."

