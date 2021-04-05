Despite the surge in cases, the recovery in economy is resilient with sustained improvement in majority of high frequency indicators, the FinMin report said.
The finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) released its monthly economic review for March. Here are the key points from the report:
Despite the surge in Covid cases, the recovery in economy is resilient with sustained improvement in majority of high frequency indicators.
As the vaccination drive continuously upscales in India and guided by the learnings of India’s successful management of pandemic during its first wave, India is well armed to combat any downside risk posed by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Will see a strong revival in investment growth supported by the AtmaNirbharBharat Mission and a massive boost to infrastructure and capital expenditure provided for in the Union Budget 2021-22.
Further strengthening in demand conditions could be clearly seen in auto sales and power consumption.
India’s PMI Manufacturing Index of 55.4 in March indicated some loss of momentum compared to February. However, manufacturing sector conditions continue to improve sharply, outpacing the long-run series average with firms scaling up production and witnessing upturn in sales.
The agricultural sector remains the bright spot of Indian economy with foodgrains production touching 303.3 million tonnes in 2020-21 beating record production levels for the fifth consecutive year in a row.
The fiscal position of the Central Government has witnessed improvement in the recent months due to a revival in the economic activities.
Preliminary estimates of trade data for March propagates the strong recovery in demand despite several challenges.
MGNREGS has acted as a strong pillar to insulate the rural economy by generating all time high employment of 383.8 crore person days during 2020-21, 44.7 per cent higher compared to previous year.
After battling a historic pandemic in FY2020-21, the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger as is reflected in the movement of several high-frequency indicators.