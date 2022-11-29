Well-being of soldiers a collective responsibility: Rajnath Singh1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 02:39 PM IST
It is our responsibility to come forward and support the soldiers and their families in every way possible, the defence minister said
New Delhi: Well-being of soldiers, who ensure national security, should not just be the government’s responsibility, but should be the duty of all, said defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.