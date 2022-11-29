Well-being of soldiers a collective responsibility: Rajnath Singh

“Since independence, whether it was to win wars or counter terrorist activities from across the border, our soldiers have given a befitting reply to every challenge with courage and promptness. In the process, many of them made sacrifices, while many became physically disabled. The entire responsibility of their family rests on them. As a result, it is our responsibility to come forward and support the soldiers and their families in every way possible. It is because of them that we sleep peacefully and live our lives without fear," Singh added.

