Wellness therapies see demand uptick

Lockdown fatigue, remote working and constant fear of infection have spurred demand for wellness packages and stress-relief therapies as consumers look to unwind and relax.

Several hospitality firms and online services platforms such as Urban Company have curated packages on stress relief, digital detox and immunity-building meal services to woo customers.

The wellness business, which was severely hit by the pandemic, has started recovering as various states lifted restrictions on spa services, with Kerala being the most recent one.

Hotels, resorts and traditional Ayurveda centres, have witnessed as much as 40% growth month-on-month since November 2020.

Travel firm Thomas Cook India said that travellers are increasingly looking at Goa, Kerala, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) and Gokarna (Karnataka) to enjoy wellness experiences.

“We have launched Wellness Breaks, which offer a wide range of programmes such as meditation and yoga sessions, customized diet plans, nature walks and more at a starting price of ₹6,500. These holidays are being well received by a wide range of consumer segments, including millennials, young working professionals and couples," said Rajeev Kale, president and country head –Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

“We have seen a 30% month-on-month increase in bookings of wellness programmes, most of which have been focussed on stress relief and detox. Some clients travel for shorter trips to get away from the stress, while others are taking long retreats to completely reset," said Mahesh Natarajan, senior vice-president-sales, marketing and business development at luxury wellness retreat Ananda in the Himalayas.

Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, which runs Taj group of hotels, said that its guests are increasingly opting for stress-relief and detox options leading to an average 50% month-on-month increase in such spa treatments.

The hospitality group introduced Taj Wellness Retreats in September across select hotels that combine the expertise of in-house spa brand Jiva’s services offered for five-day wellness and 14-day Ayurveda retreats.

“We have also seen a rising trend of guests looking for more customized wellness programmes that include a range of ancient treatments under the careful consultation of our Jiva Spa experts, guided yoga and meditation, and spa therapies alongside special wellness menus," said an IHCL spokesperson.

Apart from popular leisure locations, hospitality firms are also offering similar treatments in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kerala.

Since the reopening of its wellness brand Kaya Kalp in Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Rajasthan, ITC Hotels said that guests have been opting for its signature 60-minute-long therapy massage. The hotel chain is also offering curated special services menus aimed at immunity building.

Meanwhile, relaxing at home has also become a preferred option for Indians with Urban Company witnessing a 250% growth in massage and spa services, priced between ₹1,200 and ₹1,700, in the recent months.

