Wellness therapies see demand uptick

“We have seen a 30% month-on-month increase in bookings of wellness programmes, most of which have been focussed on stress relief and detox. Some clients travel for shorter trips to get away from the stress, while others are taking long retreats to completely reset," said Mahesh Natarajan, senior vice-president-sales, marketing and business development at luxury wellness retreat Ananda in the Himalayas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}