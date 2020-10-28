Home >News >India >Welspun Enterprises Q2 net profit jumps to 30 cr
Its total income rose to ₹383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹340.61 crore in the year-ago period
Its total income rose to 383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against 340.61 crore in the year-ago period

Welspun Enterprises Q2 net profit jumps to 30 cr

1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2020, 08:09 PM IST PTI

Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to 342.38 crore as compared to 297.60 crore in the year-ago period

NEW DELHI : Welspun Enterprises on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to 30.47 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had clocked a net profit of 14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to 383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against 340.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to 342.38 crore as compared to 297.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of an NTPC plant in Gujarat.

Stocks to Watch: NTPC, UPL, telcos, Vedanta, NBCC, Welspun Enterprises

2 min read . 11 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout