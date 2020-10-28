Welspun Enterprises Q2 net profit jumps to 30 cr

NEW DELHI : Welspun Enterprises on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to ₹30.47 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

The company had clocked a net profit of ₹14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to ₹383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹340.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to ₹342.38 crore as compared to ₹297.60 crore in the year-ago period.