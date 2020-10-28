Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Welspun Enterprises Q2 net profit jumps to 30 cr
Its total income rose to 383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against 340.61 crore in the year-ago period

Welspun Enterprises Q2 net profit jumps to 30 cr

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST PTI

Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to 342.38 crore as compared to 297.60 crore in the year-ago period

NEW DELHI : Welspun Enterprises on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to 30.47 crore for the quarter ended September.

Welspun Enterprises on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to 30.47 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had clocked a net profit of 14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

The company had clocked a net profit of 14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Its total income rose to 383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against 340.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to 342.38 crore as compared to 297.60 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.