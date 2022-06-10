Shares of Welspun Enterprises rallied more than 8% to ₹107 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session after the infrastructure firm on Thursday announced executing definitive agreements with Actis Highway Infra to sell its portfolio of operating highway projects for an aggregate enterprise value (EV) of approximately ₹6,000 crore.

Post this proposed exit, the company's road asset portfolio would comprise two under-construction Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects (Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam and Aunta–Simaria road projects), which have a total project cost of ₹3,900 crore, Welspun Enterprises said in an exchange filing.

The company said its highway portfolio comprises five completed HAM assets (Welspun Delhi Meerut Expressway Private Limited, Welspun Road Infra Private Limited, MBL (CGRG) Road Limited, MBL (GSY) Road Limited, Chikhali Tarsod Highways Private Limited) and one operating BOT-Toll asset (Welspun Infrafacility Private Limited).

“This is a landmark moment for the company. Similarly, we will explore exiting the balance under-construction road assets and oil and gas assets at the right time and the right value," said Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka.

The completion of the above transaction is subject to the completion of customary and regulatory compliances and approvals from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), PWD, and lenders, it added.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd. (WEL), part of the Welspun Group, is an infrastructure development company focusing on road, water and wastewater segments, while Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped over 5% per cent to ₹65 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on account of reduced expenses. In the year-ago period, the company had clocked ₹40 crore net profit. However, its total income during January-March 2022 fell to ₹534 crore, from ₹600.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Welspun Enterprises shares have fallen over 22% in a year's period whereas the infra stock has surged about 13% in 2022 (YTD) so far.