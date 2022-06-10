Welspun Enterprises shares rally on Actis buying road assets for ₹6,000 crore2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 01:50 PM IST
- Welspun Enterprises has executed agreement with Actis Highway to sell its highway project portfolio
Shares of Welspun Enterprises rallied more than 8% to ₹107 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session after the infrastructure firm on Thursday announced executing definitive agreements with Actis Highway Infra to sell its portfolio of operating highway projects for an aggregate enterprise value (EV) of approximately ₹6,000 crore.