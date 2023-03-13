Welspun One Logistics launches ₹2000 cr warehousing AIF1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund 2 is being raised following the WOLP Fund 1 in 2021. WOLP Fund 1 had raised ₹500 crore from a set of high net-worth investors including marquee individuals and family offices.
New Delhi: Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), integrated fund and development management platform focussed on warehousing and industrial real estate, on Monday announced the launch of its second fund of ₹2,000 crore, including a green shoe option of ₹1,000 crore.
