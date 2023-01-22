Went abroad only twice in 8 years as CM: Arvind Kejriwal amid row with Delhi LG over teachers' training in Finland2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST
The Delhi government and the Lt Governor office have been engaged in a war of words over the issue of teachers’ training in Finland. Kejriwal had earlier said Delhi LG V K Saxena twice returned a file containing the proposal, asking if a cost-benefit analysis of the programme had been done.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's feud with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has continued into the new year, with a Finland-based training program for teachers becoming the latest bone of contention. During an interaction with government school teachers on Sunday the CM remarked that he had travelled abroad just twice in the past eight years. Unlike ‘other leaders’ who travel on a monthly basis, he asserted, Kejriwal had no interest in it.
