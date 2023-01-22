Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's feud with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has continued into the new year, with a Finland-based training program for teachers becoming the latest bone of contention. During an interaction with government school teachers on Sunday the CM remarked that he had travelled abroad just twice in the past eight years. Unlike ‘other leaders’ who travel on a monthly basis, he asserted, Kejriwal had no interest in it.

"It has been eight years since I became the chief minister, I have gone abroad only twice. Went to Rome on the death anniversary of Mother Teresa, and once to South Africa. I have no interest in going abroad... Delhi government wants to send its teachers for good training abroad," Kejriwal said.

He also took a swipe at the Centre, insisting that there was "no better investment" than the training of teachers. The remarks come in the wake of Saxena's call for a "cost-benefit analysis" to the training initiative.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had broken the myth that there is no need to send government school teachers for training.

The Delhi government and the Lt Governor office have been engaged in a war of words over the issue of teachers’ training in Finland. Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had resent the proposal to LG Saxena for a final nod, nod, stating that the cost-benefit analysis of the proposal had been done.

Kejriwal had earlier said Delhi LG V K Saxena twice returned a file containing the proposal, inquiring into the cost-benefit analysis of the programme. The assertion had in turn prompted a series of clarifying tweets from the Raj Niwas.

The LG's office said that Saxena had only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past.

(With inputs from agencies)