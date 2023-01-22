Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's feud with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has continued into the new year, with a Finland-based training program for teachers becoming the latest bone of contention. During an interaction with government school teachers on Sunday the CM remarked that he had travelled abroad just twice in the past eight years. Unlike ‘other leaders’ who travel on a monthly basis, he asserted, Kejriwal had no interest in it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}