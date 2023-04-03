'Went on vacation…' Gujarat family drowns while illegally entering US through Canada2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- This is the second incident of people of the same family losing their life while crossing into the US through Canada
A family of four from the Mehsana district of Gujarat were among the eight people who died while trying to enter the United States (US) through the St Lawrence River on the border between US and Canada. The Mehsana police have confirmed the reports and are in contact with the relatives of the deceased family.
