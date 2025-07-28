Were any Indian soldiers harmed in Operation Sindoor? Here's what government said

Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Opposition's questions in the Parliament about Operation Sindoor, said that no Indian Army soldiers were harmed during the joint military action.

“Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed...” the Defence Minister said, addressing the Operation Sindoor debate on Monday.

Regarding the Opposition's questions about how many Indian aircraft had been downed during India's retaliatory attack, Rajnath Singh said those queries do “not adequately represent our (India's) national sentiments.”

In May, following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had claimed it shot down 3 Rafale Planes, 1 SU-30, 1 MIG-29 flown by India.

What Pakistan had claimed about Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor was India’s biggest, first joint military move against Pakistan since the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The joint military action was launched on May 7, in retaliation to the lethal Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 that killed as many as 26 civilians.

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had said his country’s military shot down five Indian jets and took an unknown number of Indian soldiers prisoner, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump – while claiming that he brokered the “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan during the conflict – also claimed that five aircraft had been downed, without mentioning explicitly if the jets belonged to India or Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh addresses other questions Stating that instead of questioning about how many Indian jets had been downed, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that the Opposition must focus on other queries.

“If they must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases, and the answer to that is, yes... If you have a question to ask, it should be whether the Operation Sindoor was a success. The answer is yes. Were terror heads destroyed? Yes,” he said.

