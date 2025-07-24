‘We’re going to come after you’: Rahul Gandhi's strong message to EC over voter list revision

The Indian National Congress on Thursday took to social media on Thursday to deliver a rather “clear message” to the Election Commission of India. In a post on X, the party shared a screenshot of an email from its MP and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The screenshot shows a Gmail message, addressed to the EC, with “Crystal Clear Message” as subject line. “Dear EC, If you think you're going to get away with it, you're mistaken. We're going to come after you,” the email read.

The email ends with the Congress leader's name as undersigned. “Best regards, Rahul Gandhi LoP (Lok Sabha),” it read.

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of ‘allowing cheating’ The Leader of Opposition on Thursday claimed that the Congress had “concrete 100 per cent proof” that the EC allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka.

Rahul alleged that the poll panel is not functioning as the Election Commission of India and is "not doing its job". "Not 90 per cent, when we decide to show it to you, it is a 100 per cent proof," PTI quoted the Congress MP as saying.

"We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that constituency after constituency this is the drama that is taking place. Thousands and thousands of new voters, how old are they? – 45, 50, 60, 65, thousands and thousands of them in one constituency. This is one thing, voter deletion, voter addition, new voters who are way above 18 (is going on)... so we have caught them," he said.

"I want to send a message to the Election Commission – if you think you are going to get away with this, if your officers think they are going to get away with this, you are mistaken, you are not going to get away with this because we are going to come for you," Rahul told reporters in Parliament House premises.

The Congress leader on Wednesday had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India and claimed that his party has figured out the modus operandi of the "votes theft" by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Rahul said he would put before the people and the EC in black in white on how the "theft of votes" is being done.

EC's rebuttal to Rahul's allegations Hours after the Congress leader accused the poll panel of indulging in "cheating" during the voter list revision process in a constituency in Karnataka, poll body sources on Thursday said to wait for the verdict of the High Court regarding the issue.

Terming the allegations as "baseless", sources in ECI said, “If an election petition has been filed, then wait for the verdict of the Hon'ble High Court. If not, then why make baseless allegations now?” PTI reported.