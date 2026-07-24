Were pellet guns used during CJP protest on July 20? What we know so far

Were pellet guns used at the Cockroach Janata Party "Sansad Chalo" protest march on July 20? While police have denied firing pellet gun shots at the peaceful protesters, photos, videos and accounts by those suffering tell a different story.

A pellet gun is a type of air gun or a specialised shotgun used for sport, pest control, or crowd control. It fires small metal or lead projectiles using compressed air, gas, or a spring, rather than gunpowder.

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They were last used by central forces during the 2024 farmers' protest in Haryana, the 2023 student protests in Manipur and the 2016 Kashmir unrest.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the claims regarding the use of pellet guns during the CJP protest on July 20? ⌵ Protesters claim they suffered pellet injuries during the CJP protest, with multiple accounts and reports indicating that pellet guns may have been used by security personnel despite police denial. 2 Why did the protest evolve into violence during the CJP 'Sansad Chalo' march? ⌵ The protest turned violent as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, prompting police to respond with force, including lathi-charges and tear gas, escalating tensions. 3 How did police respond to allegations of using pellet guns against protesters? ⌵ The Delhi Police dismissed allegations of using pellet guns as false and misleading, asserting they do not possess such weapons and advised the public against sharing unverified information. 4 What evidence supports the protesters' claims of pellet injuries during the march? ⌵ Evidence includes photos and videos that show individuals with pellet injuries, medical reports confirming such injuries, and statements from hospital officials treating affected protesters. 5 Should the use of pellet guns against protesters be investigated? ⌵ Given the conflicting accounts and reports of injuries, there are calls for an investigation into the police's actions during the protest to ascertain the full extent of force used.

What happened during the CJP protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here's what we know so far:

What do protesters claim? Soon after the July 20 march turned violent, social media was flooded with videos and photos showing protesters with pellet injuries. Several reports by The Hindu, Outlook and the Indian Express shared the ordeal of protesters who said they were injured due to pellet gun shots fired by personnel during the protest.

A latest report by the Indian Express cited a senior AIIMS official as confirming that 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, had “pellet injuries” on the right side of his body. He is now at risk of losing his vision.

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Also Read | CJP protestor critically injured in Chalo Sansad march is ‘stable’: RML Hospital

Locha's right eye, with shrapnel still lodged inside, underwent surgery on Tuesday. Doctors reportedly told his family that there is only a "1% chance" of vision returning to his right eye.

“Doctors say that I have a one percent chance of recovering any of my eyesight,” Lochab said, adding, “Without my eyesight, I don’t have a real shot at any government exam now. None of the CJP members have come to meet me. No one from the government has come. The only thing I want from the government is a job now. I want my future secured.”

This is just one incident among many others that suggest the potential use of a pellet gun during the protest.

Earlier, The Hindu reported that Shaikh Irshad Mansoori (25) suffered pellet injuries. in what appears to be the first known instance of security forces using pellet guns on civilians in Delhi.

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A friend of Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, the protester, told The Hindu that Mansoori was hit near Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place by a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan in uniform.

The report cited a source at Lady Hardinge Medical College, where the victim is undergoing treatment, as saying that at least one among 80 protestors injured during the CJP march sustained pellet gun injuries.

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Speaking to The Indian Express from the ENT ward of Lady Hardinge Hospital, Shaikh, an MBA graduate working in Gurgaon, said he was hit by “multiple pellets” fired by an “RAF man”.

As per the report, pellet guns and shock batons were part of the RAF’s gear, the anti-riot unit under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which was deployed alongside the Delhi Police on July 20 in and around Jantar Mantar.

An Outlook journalist also claimed he was struck by what he believes was a pellet-firing weapon while covering the "Sansad Chalo" protest in Delhi. His medical records documented pellet wounds.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had also shared a video on X showing a protester with pellet-like injuries. "ALARMING GOONDAISM by the Delhi Police! They’ve used pellet guns against peaceful protesters!," he wrote on X.

Delhi Police fact checks claim Dismissing these reports, the Delhi Police posted on X, saying, "Claims stating that Delhi Police forces used pellet guns against peaceful protesters yesterday are completely false and misleading."

"Delhi Police neither possess pellet guns nor do they use them in the ongoing protest. The public is requested not to share or circulate any unverified or misleading information," the X post added.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, also advised the public not to share or circulate unverified information.

This message by the Delhi Police could be seen in the comments section of many X posts that alleged the use of pellet guns during the protest.

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Meanwhile, an official told The Hindu on Friday that the CRPF is “verifying media reports” on the use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) against unarmed protesters during July 20 march to Parliament in New Delhi.

BJP leader dodges question on use of pellet guns BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dodged a question on whether pellet guns were used against protesters during the "Sansad Chalo" protest. He said in an interview with Sky News that any high-handedness by any person in uniform will also be looked into. "The rule of law has to prevail," he said, adding that the Indian government is "very hopeful" any further paper leaks will not happen.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held the “Sansad Chalo” protest march on July 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET examination paper leaks. The protest turned violent as the crowds swelled, and police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament, on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session.

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The ensuing clashes left several police personnel and protesters injured.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in