We’re preparing a roadmap to tackle cross-border infections: ICMR chief

The government of India is committed to providing life-saving vaccines for not only covid-19 but also for any other disease. The finance ministry has said that the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine against the deadly pneumococcal pneumonia will be rolled out across the country in the budget speech. This will be an indigenous vaccine and will help save the lives of thousands of children across the country. ICMR has been involved in the development of Japanese Encephalitis vaccine (JENVAC) and the Kyasanur Forest Disease Vaccine and recently completed a technology transfer for the Shigella vaccine. It has also been involved in trials of vaccines for tuberculosis and leprosy.