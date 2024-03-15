Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  'We're pressing very hard for early discharge…': MEA on Indians duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine
BackBack

'We're pressing very hard for early discharge…': MEA on Indians duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine

Livemint

India is trying its best to bring back the Indians who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, updated the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Updating about Delhi's negotiations with Moscow for the return of Indians who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is “pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge."

He also said that efforts are going on to bring back the mortal remains of two Indians who passed away in Russia. He said that the paperwork has been done and there are chances that the mortal remains of the two Indians will be handed over to the family in India by 16th or 17th March.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Mar 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App