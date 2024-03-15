India is trying its best to bring back the Indians who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, updated the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday

Updating about Delhi's negotiations with Moscow for the return of Indians who were duped into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is “pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that efforts are going on to bring back the mortal remains of two Indians who passed away in Russia. He said that the paperwork has been done and there are chances that the mortal remains of the two Indians will be handed over to the family in India by 16th or 17th March.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

