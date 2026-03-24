West Asia conflict has ‘shaken’ world economy, says PM Modi in his Rajya Sabha speech—Key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the West Asia conflict has “shaken” the global economy and it will take a “long time” to recover from its impact. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the PM warned that if the US-Israel-Iranwar continues for an extended period, it could lead to severe consequences.
"The current crisis has shaken the entire global economy. The world will take a lot of time to recover from the loss in West Asia. To ensure that there is minimal impact on India, continuous efforts are being made. The fundamentals of our economy are strong. The government is keeping an eye on the frequently changing situation," the prime minister said.
PM Modi addressed the Upper House a day after speaking in the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis.
3. “Irrespective of crisis, maintaining high economic growth is our responsibility,” PM Modi said.
4. The prime minister stated that ensuring the safety of Indian nationals amid the West Asia conflict remains a top priority, highlighting that more than 3,75,000 Indians have been brought back safely so far, including over 1,000 from Iran. He also appealed to all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution.
5. The PM also warned that the effects of the West Asia war could be long‑lasting, adding that the government is staying vigilant and taking necessary measures.
6. In the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi cautioned wrongdoers against exploiting the ongoing crisis and urged state governments to curb black marketing and hoarding.
7. He stressed that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure sufficient fertiliser supplies for the upcoming sowing season and reassured farmers that the government stands firmly with them in every situation.
8. PM Modi said that “there is no other option for India but to become self-reliant", noting that the country wants peace in West Asia through “dialogue and diplomacy”.
9. He announced that the government has launched a ₹70,000-crore initiative to build ships. He also highlighted that over the past 11 years, up to 53 lakh metric tonnes of strategic oil reserves have been established, with work underway to add another 65 lakh metric tonnes of capacity.
10. He stated that India is working to secure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and these efforts will continue in the coming days. The prime minister emphasised that the government’s priority is de-escalation and ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The conflict in West Asia has now entered its fourth week, with trade through the Strait of Hormuz facing serious disruption. Tensions surged after Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in coordinated US-Israeli strikes on 28 February.
In response, Iran launched attacks on Israeli and American targets in several Gulf nations, deepening the disruption in the strategic waterway and sending shockwaves through global energy markets and the wider economy.
Meanwhile, Arab News, citing Israeli outlet Yedioth Ahronoth, reported on Tuesday that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was open to negotiations with the United States.
According to the report, Yedioth Ahronoth referred to a conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US intermediary Steve Witkoff, a move that was said to have been cleared at the highest levels of the Iranian leadership.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X