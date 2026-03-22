West Asia Conflict: PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting to review energy, fertiliser supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed with senior ministers the situation related to crude, gas and other petroleum products, and power and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation.
The focus of the meeting was on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), J P Nadda (Health), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) were among those who attended the high-level meeting.
Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports and Shipping), Manohar Lal Khattar (Power), Pralhad Joshi (Food and Consumer Affairs), Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), NSA Ajit Doval and the prime minister's two principal secretaries, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, were also present.
The meeting took stock of the current global situation in the wake of the West Asia conflict and the measures taken to protect consumer and industry interests, which is the key focus of the government.
Earlier this month PM Modi had said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience and increased public awareness.
The prime minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains.
In the past few weeks, the Indian Prime Minister has spoken to many global leaders including with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday.
“We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.
Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.
Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.
Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran,” Modi said in a post on X.