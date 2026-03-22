West Asia conflict: PM Narendra Modi directs setting up of dedicated group of ministers and secretaries

PM Modi has directed the formation of a group of ministers and secretaries to tackle the implications of the West Asia conflict. He stressed the importance of collaboration among government sectors to minimize citizen inconvenience and combat hoarding of essential goods.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated22 Mar 2026, 10:09 PM IST
PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security to review situation and mitigating measures in view of West Asia conflict.
PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security to review situation and mitigating measures in view of West Asia conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday directed the setting up of a group of ministers and secretaries to work dedicatedly to deal with situation arising due to West Asia conflict.

PM Modi who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation and ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of ongoing West Asia Conflict.

PM Modi directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work dedicatedly. The PM also instructed for sectoral groups to work in consultation with all stakeholders.

PM Modi said that the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.

Also Read | Modi chairs meeting to review energy, fertiliser supply amid US-Iran war

PM Modi also instructed that all arms of government should work together to ensure the least inconvenience to the citizens. Further, the PM also asked for proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black-marketing and hoarding of important commodities.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), J P Nadda (Health), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) were among those who attended the high-level meeting.

Also Read | Iran Threatens to Hit Key Infrastructure After Trump’s Ultimatum

Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports and Shipping), Manohar Lal Khattar (Power), Pralhad Joshi (Food and Consumer Affairs), Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), NSA Ajit Doval and the prime minister's two principal secretaries, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, were also present.

CCS meeting on West Asia conflict

The CCS meeting discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its short, medium, and long-term impact on the global economy, and its effect on India.

A detailed assessment of the availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security, was made. Short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail. Alternate sources of fertilizers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future.

Also Read | Indian refiners planning to resume buying Iranian oil after US lifts sanctions

It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India.

Diversifying import sources

Several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors. Similarly, new export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in the near future.

Key Takeaways
  • The Indian government is taking proactive measures to address the challenges posed by the West Asia conflict.
  • The establishment of a dedicated task force indicates the seriousness of the situation and India's commitment to its foreign policy.
  • This move could enhance diplomatic relations and strategic partnerships in the region.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts. <br> Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live. <br> In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders. <br> Total Years of Experience: 14 <br> Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026 <br> Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News. <br> Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.

Global Economy
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsIndiaWest Asia conflict: PM Narendra Modi directs setting up of dedicated group of ministers and secretaries
More