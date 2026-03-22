West Asia conflict: PM Narendra Modi directs setting up of dedicated group of ministers and secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday directed the setting up of a group of ministers and secretaries to work dedicatedly to deal with situation arising due to West Asia conflict.
PM Modi who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation and ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of ongoing West Asia Conflict.
PM Modi directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work dedicatedly. The PM also instructed for sectoral groups to work in consultation with all stakeholders.
PM Modi said that the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict.
PM Modi also instructed that all arms of government should work together to ensure the least inconvenience to the citizens. Further, the PM also asked for proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black-marketing and hoarding of important commodities.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), J P Nadda (Health), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) were among those who attended the high-level meeting.
Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports and Shipping), Manohar Lal Khattar (Power), Pralhad Joshi (Food and Consumer Affairs), Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum), NSA Ajit Doval and the prime minister's two principal secretaries, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, were also present.
The CCS meeting discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its short, medium, and long-term impact on the global economy, and its effect on India.
A detailed assessment of the availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security, was made. Short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail. Alternate sources of fertilizers were also discussed to ensure continued availability in the future.
It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India.
Several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors. Similarly, new export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in the near future.